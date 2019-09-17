© HTC Business | September 17, 2019
HTC appoints Yves Maitre as CEO
Appointment of former Orange EVP said to continue drive for VIVE Reality as Cher Wang returns to Chairwoman role, identifying future technologies and partnerships.
Yves joins HTC from telecommunications firm Orange, where he served as EVP of Consumer Equipment and Partnerships, overseeing Orange's connected technology strategy and business. Cher Wang will continue as Chairwoman of the HTC board, in which she will focus on future technologies that align with HTC's expanding portfolio and vision of VIVE Reality. "I am truly delighted that Yves is taking the reins; he has a long association with our company, and he shares our passion for innovation. I firmly believe Yves is the right leader to continue to lead HTC to its full potential," says said Cher Wang. In hisnew role as CEO of HTC, Maitre is set out to embrace 5G, AI and XR Future. "Across the world, HTC is recognized for its firsts across the mobile and XR space. I am incredibly energized to grow the future of both 5G and XR alongside HTC employees, customers and investors," says the new CEO.
