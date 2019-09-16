© UltraSoC Embedded | September 16, 2019
UltraSoC opens engineering center in Poland
UltraSoC announces that the company has officially open its new development center, and kick-started the process of recruiting a team of software engineers and data scientists to support the growth of its embedded analytics business worldwide.
The new team, which is headed up by Director of Systems Engineering Marcin Hlond, will be located at the WeWork Warsaw shared workspace, a location which gives UltraSoC access to talent from the top technical universities in Poland. The new facility will enable the company to tap into the local pool of engineering talent and to support its growing customer base in Europe. “Poland is the ideal location for this expansion, which supplements our growing team at our HQ in Cambridge, UK. Marcin, of course, knows the local environment intimately. By working with WeWork, we have been able to secure first class facilities, centrally located and with access not just to the infrastructure the business needs, but also to the broad range of cultural, leisure and lifestyle amenities that a city like Warsaw can offer to our people,” says UltraSoC CEO Rupert Baines, in a press release. UltraSoC’s embedded monitoring and analytics provides insights into not only the operation of the chip’s hardware, but also into real-world behaviours of the software on the device, and essentially, into the whole system into which it is embedded.
