© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com Business | September 16, 2019
Foresight inks deal with Chinese infrared camera manufacturer
Foresight Autonomous Holdings, a supplier of automotive vision systems, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Chinese company, Wuhan Guide Infrared.
Guide Infrared, through its subsidiary Global Sensor Technology, develops, manufactures and markets infrared thermal imaging systems. According to the agreement, the parties will cooperate in the development, marketing and distribution of Foresight’s QuadSight vision system, incorporating Guide Infrared’s solutions, to potential customers in Greater China. The parties says that they will consider establishing a joint venture in China, thus leveraging each others competitive strengths. The parties intend to determine other material terms of collaboration in a future agreement. Furthermore, pursuant to the agreement, Guide Infrared will consider a strategic investment in Foresight. According to the agreement, Guide Infrared will connect Foresight to the company’s network of Chinese vehicle manufacturers (OEMs), Tier One suppliers, and commercial vehicles and heavy machinery customers. Both companies will cooperate to optimize the performance of Guide Infrared solutions incorporated into Foresight’s QuadSight system by developing technical hardware and software solutions to cope with all weather and lighting conditions; and developing optical safety solutions targeting Chinese automotive market requirements. “We are very excited to announce our strategic cooperation with Guide Infrared, China’s largest producer of infrared detectors,” said Haim Siboni, CEO of Foresight. “This collaboration will allow us to benefit from Guide Infrared’s widely deployed distribution channels and will open new markets and opportunities, making our advanced vision technology available to the local Chinese automotive industry.” “Foresight’s innovative vision technology and the superior detection capabilities of the QuadSight system enhance our product offering and will help us to increase our presence in the Chinese automotive market,” said Li Huang, President of Guide Infrared. “Cooperation with Foresight is an important strategic move for our company and we anticipate significant future collaboration.”
UltraSoC opens engineering center in Poland UltraSoC announces that the company has officially open its new development center, and...
Foresight inks deal with Chinese infrared camera manufacturer Foresight Autonomous Holdings, a supplier of automotive vision systems, has signed a strategic...
Tsinghua Unigroup’s DRAM fab will have some hurdles to overcome Tsinghua Unigroup’s DRAM fab is scheduled for completion in 2021 but technology remains...
HEICO Corporation subsidiary acquires TTT-Cubed HEICO Corporation's dB Control subsidiary has acquired 100% of the stock of TTT-Cubed, Inc...
RFMW names business development manager RF Power RFMW announces that Philip Knights has joined their organization as Business...
PCB Piezotronics to move production from China to the US North Carolina based designer and manufacturer of high-precision sensors, PCB...
HCL Technologies to acquire Sankalp Semiconductor HCL Technologies Limited is acquiring Sankalp Semiconductor (Sankalp), a...
SG Wireless teams up with Arrow Electronics Hong Kong-based full stack Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider, SG Wireless, says it...
DuPont to sell its compound semiconductor solutions business DuPont Electronics & Imaging (E&I) says it has signed an agreement to sell its Compound...
BluGlass signs global joint development agreement with Bridgelux The agreement is to develop cascade LEDs using BluGlass’ remote plasma chemical vapour...
CMOS image sensors stay on stairway to record revenues Economic slowdown and U.S.-China trade war will not stop CMOS image sensors from...
Delphi team up with Cree for automotive SiC devices Delphi Technologies and Creehave entered into a partnership to utilise silicon...
proteanTecs expands global operations with new R&D facilities Israeli startup, proteanTecs, who's looking to increase quality and reliability of electronics, says...
Skeleton Technologies' ultracapacitors to power Škoda Trams Skeleton Technologies will supply ultracapacitor systems to Škoda Electric, a traction equipment...
Seoul Semic files patent infringement suit agains Conrad Seoul Semiconductor has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against European retailer of...
Digi-Key inks deal with Directed Energy Digi-Key Electronics has expanded its product portfolio by signing an exclusive global...
Rutronik and AP Memory inks global distribution agreement Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and Taiwanese memory solutions...
NI and ETAS JV get green light from antitrust authorities National Instruments and ETAS GmbH announces that the antitrust authorities have...
Mitsubishi Electric tries to solve the issue of corrosion Mitsubishi Electric Corporation says it has developed what is believed to be the world's first...
Barco expands, adds jobs in Central Georgia Barco, an electronics manufacturer serving the business, entertainment, and...
Pro-Active engineering picks up Apex Embedded Systems Wisconsin-based Pro-Active Engineering Inc. has acquired Apex Embedded Systems LLC...
Advantech acquires HY-LINE Communication Products Vertriebs GmbH Embedded computing solutions provider, Advantech, is expanding its presence in the...Load more news