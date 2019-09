© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Mr. Knights joins RFMW with more than 35 years’ experience in RF Design Engineering, New Business Development, Sales Management and Marketing. Mr. Knights has a demonstrated history of strong customer relationships, revenue growth and interpersonal skills in complex RF & Microwave oriented organisations. Prior to RFMW, Mr. Knights served as an RF design engineer in multiple Plessey Semiconductor divisions and Powerwave UK, where he successfully authored and delivered white papers at well attended symposiums. Later, he developed the RF Power business for NXP Semiconductors in North America and Brazil, then transitioned to Ampleon USA to create their North American sales organization. Mr. Knights’ latest appointment was as the Solutions Sales Manager at MACOM. “As our RF Power product portfolio grows, Phil will help guide our sales team to offer the best solutions for customer’s high-power designs” Mr. Carroll says in a press release. “His engineering background and strong understanding of available technologies helps us quickly present potential component solutions to customers.”