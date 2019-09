© mailthepic dreamstime.com

The company will consolidate production operations currently located in China and California to its facility in Halifax County, creating 120 jobs, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announces in a press release. With this move the company will be investing nearly USD 4.5 million in Halifax. PCB Piezotronics designs and builds test and measurement and industrial sensors that measure vibration, shock, pressure and other dynamic forces. The company recently acquired the Endevco division of Meggitt PLC, which designs and manufactures similar products. Endevco currently produces these products in Xaimen, China and Irvine, California. PCB Piezotronics’ new project expands its current facility in Halifax County in order to bring these production lines to North Carolina. “One of the best business decisions that I have ever made was the decision to begin operations in Halifax, North Carolina in 2004 when we had to decide between expanding in our original home of New York State or expanding elsewhere” says David T. Hore, President of PCB Piezotronics, in a the press release. “I have great confidence that our current Halifax workforce of 215 hardworking and dedicated employees will lead this integration in the same exceptional manner as they perform, day in and day out for PCB.”