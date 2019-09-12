© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

HCL Technologies to acquire Sankalp Semiconductor

HCL Technologies Limited is acquiring Sankalp Semiconductor (Sankalp), a design services provider offering digital & mixed signal SoC services and solutions from concept to prototype, in the semiconductor space.

Sankalp’s capabilities, combined with HCL’s existing strengths, will help HCL fortify position in the semiconductor space within the Engineering and R&D Services industry. This strategic acquisition would enable HCL to further expand into newer market-domains, especially in analog and mixed signal design. “Sankalp will complement our strong semiconductor offerings and help offer a wider range of services to our customers in the Analog & Mixed signal space” says GH Rao, President – Engineering and R&D Services, HCL Technologies, in a press release. “Sankalp will operate as a 100% subsidiary of HCL’’ he adds. “The strategic acquisition will enable synergies between engineering teams allowing us to offer a broader semiconductor know-how, to a wider variety of customers. The joined forces will enable deeper engagements with customers in the end-to-end digital and mixed signal design space.” says Samir Patel, CEO Sankalp Semiconductor.