© Season Group

Under the agreement, Arrow will be selling SG Wireless modules and gateways. This will serve as the foundation for SG Wireless’ expansion of services for current and future IoT customers. “We are pleased to work with Arrow to provide solutions for customers globally and are very excited about the opportunities,” says Carl Hung, CEO of SG Wireless, in a press release. “By combining our innovative technology solutions with Arrow’s extensive experience and capabilities, we believe we can work together to launch products and solutions quickly and successfully for customers.”