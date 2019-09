© Cree

By coupling Cree ’s silicon carbide-based MOSFET (metal–oxide–semiconductor field-effect transistor) technology with Delphi Technologies’ traction drive inverters, DC/DC converters and chargers the companies aims to extend driving range and deliver faster charging times of EVs, while also lowering weight, conserving space and reducing cost. The Cree silicon carbide MOSFETs will initially be used in Delphi Technologies’ 800 Volt inverters for a premium global automaker. Production will ramp in 2022. “Our collaboration with Cree will create a significant benefit to automakers as they work to balance meeting stricter global emissions regulations with consumer appetite for electric vehicles. Overcoming driver anxiety related to electric vehicle range, charging times and cost will be a boon for the industry,” says Richard F. (Rick) Dauch, CEO of Delphi Technologies, in a press release. The adoption of silicon carbide-based power solutions is rapidly growing across the automotive market as the industry seeks to accelerate its move from internal combustion engines to EVs. IHS estimates that, by 2030, 30 million high voltage electrified light vehicles will be sold representing 27% of all vehicles sold annually. Inverters are one of the highest-value electrification components and their efficiency has an industry-changing impact on many aspects of vehicle performance. “This partnership with Delphi Technologies will help drive the adoption of silicon carbide in the automotive sector. As the world leader in silicon carbide, Cree is continuing to expand capacity to meet market demands with our industry-leading power MOSFETs to help achieve a new, more efficient future,” says Gregg Lowe, CEO of Cree.