Data Respons inks initial contract with Norwegian customer.

The contract comprises of R&D services and delivery of advanced computer solutions embedded in the customers’ industrial products.

The initial development services and prototype deliveries will be carried out in 2019 and first half of 2020, the contract is valued at EUR 1.61 million. The long-term potential of the future services and solutions deliveries for the customer is considered to be substantial and will be carried out over the next 5-7 years. "We notice that there is an increasing product development activity among our Norwegian customers and that companies get more technology-driven in their approach. This contract involves development of an advanced hardware and software solution with high security requirements operating in rugged environments. Our multi-disciplinary engineering competence and industry know-how enables Data Respons to take on such business-critical development project," says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.