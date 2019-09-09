© proteanTecs Embedded | September 09, 2019
proteanTecs expands global operations with new R&D facilities
Israeli startup, proteanTecs, who's looking to increase quality and reliability of electronics, says it is expanding its global presence with two new offices in the US, on both the West and East Coasts, and larger facilities for its corporate headquarters in Israel.
The company has relocated its headquarters to a new larger office space in Haifa, Israel, housing a multi-disciplinary team of industry leading software engineers, tool developers, chip designers and data scientists. In addition, two new US offices in Mountain View, CA and Bridgewater, NJ will support the US market commercial growth and facilitate customer support efforts. "In order to support the company's rapid development and address the growing industry-wide need for scale, proteanTecs is expanding on several fronts", commented Shai Cohen, Co-founder and CEO of proteanTecs. "We are proud to spearhead a new approach which provides intrinsic visibility into electronics, from design to use. Having offices on both coasts of the US facilitates our business growth and demonstrates our continued commitment to support our customers, while expanding the Israeli base will accelerate our R&D achievements." The global expansion is the result of the company's growth, as it develops to meet the rising demand for embedded predictive solutions. In a nutshell the company provides a one-stop software platform which applies machine learning algorithms and analytics to data created by chip-embedded Agents, providing actionable insights and predictions about electronics’ performance, quality and reliability throughout the value chain
