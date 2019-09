© Skeleton Technologies

The ultracapacitor system recuperates the braking energy of the trams and uses it for re-acceleration, saving energy and decreasing costs. Ultracapacitors are ideal for this application due to their high efficiency, reliability, and ability to recharge in seconds. " Skeleton Technologies brings the necessary quality mindset to critical applications. The highest power density and efficiency in the industry provides us with a very clear competitive advantage. We have worked together with Skeleton Technologies to develop the most efficient energy storage solution for modern trams, keeping in mind the power restrictions for grid infrastructure in a number of cities around Europe," said Stanislav Wizur, Škoda Electric Strategic Purchasing. "Projects like these show that we do not need to go to China or the United States for battery and ultracapacitor production. Skeleton has proven that energy storage manufacturing is alive and well in Europe, and European companies can work together to bring huge benefits to the European industry and market," said Skeleton Technologies CEO Taavi Madiberk.