© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com Business | September 06, 2019
Digi-Key inks deal with Directed Energy
Digi-Key Electronics has expanded its product portfolio by signing an exclusive global distribution partnership with Directed Energy, Inc.
Directed Energy provides ready-to-use modules for driving laser diodes as well as applications requiring a high voltage pulse. "As long-time customers of Digi-Key, our own engineers are familiar with the value of working with a supplier that offers a broad and deep product line, making it simple to find solutions to engineering problems," says Stephen Krausse, president and owner of Directed Energy, Inc. "Now, as a Digi-Key partner, we are excited to know that our pulsed laser diode driver and high voltage pulse modules will offer that same problem-solving value to designers and engineers around the world and in a wide array of industries." "We are excited to partner with Directed Energy and offer their ready-to-use modules to our global customer base," adds David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. "Directed Energy has an impressive lineup of off-the-shelf modules that provide high-quality pulses of high current and/or high voltage for a variety of applications, from LiDAR to ADAS, laser diode characterization, precision measurement, and physics and scientific experimentation."
Skeleton Technologies' ultracapacitors to power Škoda Trams Skeleton Technologies will supply ultracapacitor systems to Škoda Electric, a traction equipment...
Seoul Semic files patent infringement suit agains Conrad Seoul Semiconductor has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against European retailer of...
Digi-Key inks deal with Directed Energy Digi-Key Electronics has expanded its product portfolio by signing an exclusive global...
Rutronik and AP Memory inks global distribution agreement Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and Taiwanese memory solutions...
NI and ETAS JV get green light from antitrust authorities National Instruments and ETAS GmbH announces that the antitrust authorities have...
Mitsubishi Electric tries to solve the issue of corrosion Mitsubishi Electric Corporation says it has developed what is believed to be the world's first...
Barco expands, adds jobs in Central Georgia Barco, an electronics manufacturer serving the business, entertainment, and...
Pro-Active engineering picks up Apex Embedded Systems Wisconsin-based Pro-Active Engineering Inc. has acquired Apex Embedded Systems LLC...
Advantech acquires HY-LINE Communication Products Vertriebs GmbH Embedded computing solutions provider, Advantech, is expanding its presence in the...
ams' offer is officially on the table - acceptance period starts now Austrian sensor specialist, ams, has published the offer document and thereby starting...
Teledyne acquires MEMS provider Micralyne Teledyne Technologies Incorporated's subsidiary, Teledyne Digital Imaging, Inc....
Sean Fan joins Rambus as COO Silicon IP and chip provider, Rambus, announces that Sean Fan has joined the company as...
One marketplace to rule them all After two years of development, French startup PRECOGS, is now launching its real-time...
Kyocera and Ube to produce ceramic filters for 5G base stations Kyocera Corporation and Ube Industries have signed a joint venture agreement to manufacture ceramic filters for 5G base stations.
Heraeus selects four startups for accelerator program Heraeus has just launched the Heraeus Accelerator starting with four technology startups in...
Distrelec appoints Steve Herd as CEO The European distributor of electronics, automation and measurement technology has...
Construction starts for Mobileye’s new development centre Mobileye President and CEO Prof. Amnon Shashua and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin...
PI Ceramic expands production and office space in Germany Piezo actuators and sensor specialist, PI Ceramic GmbH, is building an extension for...
Jolt Energy Storage lands battery storage grant Jolt Energy Storage Technologies LLC has received a USD 200,000 grant from the U.S...
TSMC responds to GF: 'we will fight, using any and all options' TSMC is responding to the lawsuit brought forth by GlobalFoundries saying that the...
Innovations in Optics acquires new automatic die bonder Innovations in Optics, Inc. announces that the company has purchased a new F&S...
GlobalFoundries files lawsuits against TSMC in US & Germany US semiconductor foundry GlobalFoundries has filed multiple lawsuits in the U.S. and Germany alleging that semiconductor manufacturing technologies used by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSMC) infringe...
First Sensor expands collaboration with automation specialist First Sensor AG is expanding its collaboration with a German group in the field of control and...Load more news