Digi-Key inks deal with Directed Energy

Digi-Key Electronics has expanded its product portfolio by signing an exclusive global distribution partnership with Directed Energy, Inc.

Directed Energy provides ready-to-use modules for driving laser diodes as well as applications requiring a high voltage pulse. "As long-time customers of Digi-Key, our own engineers are familiar with the value of working with a supplier that offers a broad and deep product line, making it simple to find solutions to engineering problems," says Stephen Krausse, president and owner of Directed Energy, Inc. "Now, as a Digi-Key partner, we are excited to know that our pulsed laser diode driver and high voltage pulse modules will offer that same problem-solving value to designers and engineers around the world and in a wide array of industries." "We are excited to partner with Directed Energy and offer their ready-to-use modules to our global customer base," adds David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. "Directed Energy has an impressive lineup of off-the-shelf modules that provide high-quality pulses of high current and/or high voltage for a variety of applications, from LiDAR to ADAS, laser diode characterization, precision measurement, and physics and scientific experimentation."