Rutronik and AP Memory inks global distribution agreement

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and Taiwanese memory solutions supplier, AP Memory Technology Corp., have entered into a global distribution agreement.

The agreement encompasses all of AP Memory’s products and is already in effect. As a result of this distribution partnership, Rutronik is the sole distributor of AP Memory IoT RAM products in the European market. AP Memory’s product range encompasses a variety of memory solutions, with a focus on Low Pin Count Ultra Low Power IoT RAM, and long life Support of Standard DRAM. “We are delighted to have Rutronik as the perfect partner for our product range. Thanks to the company’s highly qualified team of field sales managers and field application engineers as well as its global logistics network, we have created a win-win situation for both companies,” says Alex de la Bastie, Business Development Director at AP Memory. “We are expecting this partnership to be a major step for our European customers to have easy and reliable access to the our IoT RAM, the best memory solution for MCU platforms requiring extended memory,” says Jun Gu, President of AP Memory. “Through the partnership with AP Memory, our range of memory products continues to grow in both breadth and depth. With AP’s PSRAM and IoT RAM memory chips, we can now offer customers combined memory and microprocessor solutions, meaning we can support them and their projects even more comprehensively,” says Adrian Elms, Senior Marketing Manager at Rutronik.