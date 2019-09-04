© GDEcD

Barco expands, adds jobs in Central Georgia

Barco, an electronics manufacturer serving the business, entertainment, and medical fields, is expanding its operations in North Central Georgia.

In a press release distributed recently, the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) announced Barco’s investment of USD 5 million and the addition of 50 new jobs to its existing workforce of 140 at its headquarters in Gwinnett County, near Atlanta. Renovations will include enhanced workspace, recruitment of new talent and expanded service capabilities. Headquartered in Belgium, Barco designs technology for three core markets: enterprise (e.g., meeting and control rooms, corporate spaces), healthcare, and entertainment. “After a period of thorough research, we chose Atlanta to be our headquarters for the Americas. The combination of infrastructure, qualified labor and business environment makes Atlanta a unique place to run our operations,” said Ney Corsino, president of Barco Americas. “Besides being close to our markets, this consolidation allows us to achieve higher levels of synergy towards customer satisfaction.” Gwinnett County Commission Chair Charlotte Nash said, “Gwinnett’s diverse economy continues to be a draw for international leaders like Barco. We are always happy to see an existing company expanding and reinvesting in Gwinnett. It’s a true testament to the strength of our business community.”