© mailthepic dreamstime.com Business | September 03, 2019
Teledyne acquires MEMS provider Micralyne
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated's subsidiary, Teledyne Digital Imaging, Inc., has acquired MEMS foundry, Micralyne Inc.
Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Micralyne is a privately-owned foundry providing MEMS devices. In particular, Micralyne possesses microfluidic technology for biotech applications, as well as capabilities in non-silicon-based MEMS often required for human body compatibility. Through Teledyne DALSA, Teledyne’s existing MEMS foundry in Bromont, Quebec, supplies major companies with high-volume MEMS manufacturing for a wide range of applications including consumables used in life sciences and semiconductor fabrication. The addition of Micralyne will complement Teledyne’s capabilities. “Micralyne’s technology, processes, and strong product development pipeline ideally complement Teledyne’s state of the art 200 mm (8 inch) manufacturing capability and expertise,” says Robert Mehrabian, Executive Chairman of Teledyne, in a press release. “The acquisition of Micralyne solidifies Teledyne as the number one independent multi-product MEMS foundry in the world.”
