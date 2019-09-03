© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Sean Fan joins Rambus as COO

Silicon IP and chip provider, Rambus, announces that Sean Fan has joined the company as chief operating officer (COO). In his new position, Fan will be responsible for accelerating product and IP growth initiatives.

Before joining Rambus, Fan served as a corporate vice president and general manager at Renesas Electronics, in charge of the datacenter business unit. Prior to its acquisition by Renesas in March 2019, Sean held various senior executive positions at Integrated Device Technology Inc. (IDT) for over 19 years, where he was actively involved in corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and restructuring. “Sean’s proven success in growing semiconductor businesses over the course of his career makes him a great addition to the Rambus team,” says Luc Seraphin, president and CEO of Rambus, in a press release. “Sean has deep domain expertise from both a technology and business perspective, and I’m very excited that we are adding someone of Sean’s caliber to the leadership team. I have full confidence that he will help accelerate the product growth and operational efficiencies that will take Rambus to the next level.” “With Rambus’ rich history of innovation, it is well positioned to become the preeminent supplier of high-speed interface and security silicon IP and chips,” says Fan. “I’m excited for the opportunity to reinforce and accelerate continued innovation, quality, and growth.” Before joining IDT, Fan worked at Lucent Microelectronics, Mitel Semiconductor, and National Lab of Telecom in China.