One marketplace to rule them all

After two years of development, French startup PRECOGS, is now launching its real-time marketplace platform which directly connects a buyers ERP with component distributors – the company’s addition in making industry 4.0 a reality.

The marketplace platform is the result of a combined research and development project together with French EMS providers LACROIX Electronics and ÉOLANE; and now, the EUR 2.5 million project is accessible to all EMS-OEM-ODM businesses. The intent behind the solution was to simplify operations planning by taking away a manual process – scouring for the best price, lead times and consistency. So in a nutshell, the platform allows buyers of electronic components to directly connect their ERP with a global component marketplace, filling their needs based on predetermined strategies for price, quality and availability. In an email response to Evertiq, PRECOGS’ CEO and co-founder, Adrien Sandrini, explains that the company has managed to partner with distributors covering basically all corners of the earth; from franchised distributors (Arrow, Future, Avnet, TTI, Rutronik), cataloguists (Digi-Key, Mouser, Farnell) to independent distributors (Velocity, Fusion, Rebound, AdvancedMP, Smith). “This allows us to cover almost all manufacturers worldwide. We are open to any manufacturer who is interested in receiving PO’s directly from their end customers,” Mr. Sandrini explains. This might be a new release and new platform, but it’s not an untested one. EMS providers LACROIX and ÉOLANE have been running the platform throughout the development. “The electronic component supply-chain is one of the most challenging and volatile with lead-times changing every week. Customers need more and more flexibility since they have less and less visibility. As a result, reacting as fast as possible to any market or customer changes is key for our competitiveness,” says Claude Valenza, Global Supply Chain Director for ÉOLANE, in a press releaase “The PRECOGS platform brings us this reactivity thanks to their direct connection to market offers in real-time.” “We are proud of our collaboration with these leading European, tier-one EMS’s. It is very rewarding to see how a startup can bring significant results to large industrial groups like these,” says Adrien Sandrini in the release. While the company’s solution currently targets medium to large businesses there is plans in the future to release a solution which targets startups to smaller businesses. But right now, the imidiate goal is to sharpen the existing platform. “Our goal is to continue to add more buyers to the platform, and we are in late-stage discussions with a number of European EMS’s and OEM’s. At the same time, we are continually increasing the scope of our global component market and improving functionality to remove as much friction as possible for buyers and sellers,” Mr. Sandrini says to Evertiq.