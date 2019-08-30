© Elfa

Distrelec appoints Steve Herd as CEO

The European distributor of electronics, automation and measurement technology has appointed Steve Herd as CEO with effect from 2nd September 2019.

Driven by the opportunity to transform and develop the business, Herd has been fundamental to Distrelec’s growth and success since 2015, the company states in a press release. In his latest role as Head of Customer and Product Proposition, Herd has spearheaded a more efficient and effective internal process and communications structure. “With over 22 years’ experience in component distribution, Steve is best positioned to take on the role, as he has a proven ability to combine intense focus on high performance with a supportive and collaborative leadership style, which has consistently been referenced in engagement results,” says Neil Harrison, CEO of the TeCo division at Datwyler, in a press release Commenting on his new role, Steve stated; “Over the past 4 years, I have seen Distrelec overcome challenges and tear down obstacles to remain an industry leader in component distribution and technological resource. We have some challenging goals ahead, but internally have the resource, platforms and manpower to face the future head-on. One thing that will not change is our ability to provide our customers with the products, tools and support they need, all in one place.”