PI Ceramic expands production and office space in Germany

Piezo actuators and sensor specialist, PI Ceramic GmbH, is building an extension for production and office space at its location in Lederhose, Thuringia, Germany.

The company officially broke ground back in early July 2019 and if construction is kept on schedule, the company is planning to move into its new extension by mid-2020. "Having warmed up with two smaller buildings over the past few months, we are now celebrating the ground-breaking ceremony for our fourth major construction phase," Managing Director Dr. Patrick Pertsch, said during the ground breaking ceremony. The new extension will expand the company site from its current 12’000 square metres by an additional 7’500 square metres and will offer space on three floors for multilayer production as well as office space. PI Ceramic, a subsidiary of Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG, located in Lederhose, Thuringia, currently employs around 330 people and is investing EUR 10 million in the expansion of the factory space. "This building is an expression of our joint success here at PI Ceramic. I am excited for us to fill it with solutions to the demands of our customers, our ideas and our sophisticated piezoceramic products," Pertsch said.