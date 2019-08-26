© First Sensor Business | August 26, 2019
First Sensor Expands Collaboration with Automation Specialist
First Sensor AG is expanding its collaboration with a German group in the field of control and automation technology. To this end, the sensor specialist has started series production of a customer-specific pressure sensor solution.
The sensors, which are equipped with evaluation electronics, monitor the flow of compressed air in industrial pneumatic applications such as gripper arms and hoists. The key customer, which remains unnamed, intends to achieve an initial volume target before the end of the current year and to more than triple its purchases by 2022. “Industrial process control is a focus application where we are utilizing our products with growing demand. This is also demonstrated by the expansion of collaboration with our key customer, which we have been supplying with standard products from the fields of pressure and advanced electronics for around ten years. In addition, the customer has now entrusted us with the development and supply of a customer-specific solution in the upper performance range to contribute to efficient energy consumption in pneumatic applications,” says Dr. Dirk Rothweiler, CEO of First Sensor, in a press release. The pressure sensors are manufactured at the location in Berlin-Weißensee, where the development of a secondary product integrating a customer-specific sensor chip from First Sensor has already begun. The sensors are based on the application of the thermal measurement principle, in which a heating element and temperature-sensitive resistors monitor the mass throughflow on the basis of the temperature profile in the medium. In 2018, First Sensor increased its sales with products for industrial process control by around 13 %. During the current fiscal year, alongside pressure sensor technology, optical products for machine vision are also contributing to growth in this area.
First Sensor Expands Collaboration with Automation Specialist First Sensor AG is expanding its collaboration with a German group in the field of control and...
AKHAN Semiconductor issued key patent in Korea AKHAN Semiconductor, a company specialising in the fabrication and application of...
113-year old C&D Tech shutters Wisconsin plant Beginning on or after close of business on October 5, 2019, R&D Technologies Inc. will...
Molex opens optical R&D facility in New Jersey Molex announced this week the opening of a new R&D center in Bridgewater, New Jersey...
Sponsored content by Nordson ASYMTEKDual applicators and non-atomized conformal coatings are proven best for high-volume manufacturing For solvent-based, high-volume electronics applications, non-atomized coating gives:
• Finer edge definition for tighter keep-out zones
• Faster coating-line speeds
• Single-pass coverage for greater UPH
HK Wentworth appoints new Asia CEO HK Wentworth Group, the parent company of both Electrolube and AF International...
Osram clears way for ams takeover offer Osram says it has waived the existing standstill agreement with ams and signed a cooperation agreement. This clears the way for a voluntary public takeover offer by ams AG.
East Penn takes on majority slice of Navitas East Penn has acquired a majority interest in Navitas Systems, a provider of...
Qualcomm & LGE enter into a new global patent license deal Qualcomm Incorporated says that LGE has entered into a new direct worldwide patent license...
OnRobot opens first U.S. office for R&D OnRobot, manufacturer of end-of-arm tooling for collaborative robot applications...
Rutronik & Kingstate inks global distribution agreement Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and the Taiwanese manufacturer of...
Smith earns ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation at its European facility Smith says it has earned accreditation under the ISO/IEC 17025 standard at its recently...
Data Respons inks another contract in Germany Data Respons has received a contract of NOK 17 million (EUR 1.7 million) with a German...
Micralyne increases capability with new equipment from SPTS MEMS fabricator Micralyne Inc., announces that the company has purchased a Versalis fxP...
Micron starts volume production of 1z nm DRAM process node The Boise Idaho memory company says it has started mass production of 16Gb DDR4...
Shinkawa & APIC Yamada are now a part of YAMAHA Yamaha Motor Robotics Holdings (YMRH) has recently been formed around the...
Smith receives CCAP-101 certification at European distribution center Electronic components distributor, Smith, says that its recently upgraded warehouse in...
Applied Industrial Technologies to acquire Olympus Controls Applied Industrial Technologies has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Olympus...
Helix Semiconductors appoints VP of Engineering Fabless power semiconductor company Helix Semiconductors has appointed Philip Crawley as...
Smith Relocates Its Austin Office Electronic components and semiconductor distributor, Smith, is relocating its Austin...
Osram says negotiations with ams are constructive Osram says that it has held constructive discussions on a Business Combination...
Continental aims to reduce lead quantities in electronic components Continental says that it intends to immediately reduce the lead content in some of its electronic...
Eaton, KPIT forge alliance to develop next-gen technologies Power management company Eaton has chosen global tech company KPIT to support its...
Synopsys to Acquire QTronic GmbH Silicon Valley-based Synopsys has signed a definitive agreement to acquire German...
Cree and ON Semi sign multi-year silicon carbide wafer supply agreement The companies have entered into a multi-year agreement where Cree will produce and...Load more news