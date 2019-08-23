© nyul dreamstime.com Business | August 23, 2019
AKHAN Semiconductor issued key patent in Korea
AKHAN Semiconductor, a company specialising in the fabrication and application of lab-grown, electronics-grade diamonds, has been issued a patent by the Korean Intellectual Property Office covering a method for the fabrication of diamond semiconductor materials.
The company describes this technology as core to next-generation applications in automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics, military, defense and telecommunications systems, among others. Originally filed in 2014, the Korea-issued patent 10-2007051 is the fourth foreign counterpart of other issued and pending patents owned by AKHAN related to the company's Miraj Diamond Platform products. With other patents awarded in 2017 and 2018 in Japan and Taiwan, this is the first patent for the Korean market and will cover Korean-based semiconductor electronics. According to the company, this represents a landmark patent protecting uses beyond existing applications, including microprocessors. Covering the base materials common to nearly all semiconductor components, the intellectual property can be utilised in everything from diodes, transistors and power inverters, to fully functioning diamond chips in integrated circuitry. "The award of this key Korean patent and the country's recognition of our intellectual property is a significant development for our business, underscoring our leadership in the diamond semiconductor space," said Adam Khan, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, AKHAN Semiconductor, Inc. "Korea represents the world's fourth largest economy and is home to major OEMs such as LG, Samsung and others." "We are delighted to add this latest patent to the AKHAN portfolio of intellectual property safeguards in the diamond semiconductor field, including the ability to fabricate transparent electronics and the ability to form reliable metal contacts to diamond semiconductor systems," said Carl Shurboff, President and Chief Operating Officer, AKHAN Semiconductor, Inc.
