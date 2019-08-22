© pinonsky dreamstime.com

113-year old C&D Tech shutters Wisconsin plant

Beginning on or after close of business on October 5, 2019, R&D Technologies Inc. will permanently close the “entire employment site” located on East Keefe Ave. in Milwaukee and separate from 158 employees.

According to a WARN notice distributed by C&D earlier this month, separations will comply with the collective bargaining unit agreement with USW Local #322. All affected employees, the union rep, and the Milwaukee Mayor’s office were also notified. According to the company’s website, C&D Technology was created in 1906 by two high school seniors, Frank Carlile and Leon Doughty, when they bid on and won the contract to electrify their school. Following that, the company began producing automotive batteries as that industry was born, and eventually shifted into industrial applications with the onset of WWII and communications power systems following the war. The company is now headquartered in Pennsylvania, with locations in Indiana, Wisconsin (closing), Canada, China and Mexico.