© HK Wentworth Business | August 22, 2019
HK Wentworth appoints new Asia CEO
HK Wentworth Group, the parent company of both Electrolube and AF International, has appointed Sharon Zhang to the Board of Directors of HKW Beijing. Ms Zhang, previously the General Manager of HKW Beijing, will uphold her new title as Chief Executive Officer and Vice President of the Asian operation, with immediate effect.
The appointment complements HK Wentworth’s strategic objectives to expand its investment in people at a time of growth within the company. Ms Zhang has been actively involved in developing the Chinese and Asian customer bases at HKW Beijing. As part of her new role as CEO and Vice President há will be responsible for actively maintaining these customer relationships, driving sales to develop the customer base further and increasing the company’s market share in the sale of Conformal Coatings, Thermal Management Solutions, Encapsulation Resins, Contact Lubricants, Cleaning solutions and Service and Maintenance Aids. “Sharon has been vital to the growth of the Asian operation over the last 17 years. She has been instrumental in developing the Beijing-based manufacturing facility from its inception in 2002 and has also steered the successful development of our new state-of-the-art R&D facility in Suzhou. More recently, Sharon has managed the relocation process to a new factory in Zhuji, which has been newly commissioned. As a people and customer centred individual with a strong history of creating highly engaged teams, Sharon has successfully secured high levels of domestic business and has the experience to take our Asian operation to the next level of growth and development. We wish Sharon every success in her new role as CEO and Vice President of Asia,” says Ron Jakeman, HK Wentworth’s Managing Director. Commenting on her new appointment, Sharon Zhang says, “Since joining HKW Beijing in 2002, I’ve really enjoyed the challenge, especially the provision of innovative electronics protection solutions for the Asian market and close collaboration with customers. China has undergone substantial growth and we are proud to offer a reliable manufacturing resource for customers. I am delighted to join the Board of Directors at HKW Beijing and begin my new role as CEO and Vice President of the Asian operation. I hope to make even more of an impact at a very vibrant time in the company’s growth.”
113-year old C&D Tech shutters Wisconsin plant Beginning on or after close of business on October 5, 2019, R&D Technologies Inc. will...
Molex opens optical R&D facility in New Jersey Molex announced this week the opening of a new R&D center in Bridgewater, New Jersey...
HK Wentworth appoints new Asia CEO HK Wentworth Group, the parent company of both Electrolube and AF International...
Osram clears way for ams takeover offer Osram says it has waived the existing standstill agreement with ams and signed a cooperation agreement. This clears the way for a voluntary public takeover offer by ams AG.
East Penn takes on majority slice of Navitas East Penn has acquired a majority interest in Navitas Systems, a provider of...
Qualcomm & LGE enter into a new global patent license deal Qualcomm Incorporated says that LGE has entered into a new direct worldwide patent license...
OnRobot opens first U.S. office for R&D OnRobot, manufacturer of end-of-arm tooling for collaborative robot applications...
Rutronik & Kingstate inks global distribution agreement Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and the Taiwanese manufacturer of...
Smith earns ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation at its European facility Smith says it has earned accreditation under the ISO/IEC 17025 standard at its recently...
Data Respons inks another contract in Germany Data Respons has received a contract of NOK 17 million (EUR 1.7 million) with a German...
Micralyne increases capability with new equipment from SPTS MEMS fabricator Micralyne Inc., announces that the company has purchased a Versalis fxP...
Micron starts volume production of 1z nm DRAM process node The Boise Idaho memory company says it has started mass production of 16Gb DDR4...
Shinkawa & APIC Yamada are now a part of YAMAHA Yamaha Motor Robotics Holdings (YMRH) has recently been formed around the...
Smith receives CCAP-101 certification at European distribution center Electronic components distributor, Smith, says that its recently upgraded warehouse in...
Applied Industrial Technologies to acquire Olympus Controls Applied Industrial Technologies has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Olympus...
Helix Semiconductors appoints VP of Engineering Fabless power semiconductor company Helix Semiconductors has appointed Philip Crawley as...
Smith Relocates Its Austin Office Electronic components and semiconductor distributor, Smith, is relocating its Austin...
Osram says negotiations with ams are constructive Osram says that it has held constructive discussions on a Business Combination...
Continental aims to reduce lead quantities in electronic components Continental says that it intends to immediately reduce the lead content in some of its electronic...
Eaton, KPIT forge alliance to develop next-gen technologies Power management company Eaton has chosen global tech company KPIT to support its...
Synopsys to Acquire QTronic GmbH Silicon Valley-based Synopsys has signed a definitive agreement to acquire German...
Cree and ON Semi sign multi-year silicon carbide wafer supply agreement The companies have entered into a multi-year agreement where Cree will produce and...
Osram responds to ams' offer - decides to start negotiations "In our preliminary assessment, the financing concept presented appears binding and viable,"...
ams makes a u-turn - submits an offer for Osram ams says that it has submitted a fully financed proposal to Osram Licht AG for an all-cash takeover offer for 100% of the share capital of the company at a price of EUR 38.50 per share.Load more news