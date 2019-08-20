© OnRobot Products | August 20, 2019
OnRobot opens first U.S. office for R&D
OnRobot, manufacturer of end-of-arm tooling for collaborative robot applications, has opened its first dedicated R&D center in Culver City.
The plant’s 6,000 square feet of space will house engineers, researchers and staff. Last year, OnRobot marked its entrance into the LA area with the purchase of Perception Robotics and readied its signature Gecko Gripper technology for commercial launch. The tactile Gecko Gripper uses millions of micro-scaled fibrillar stalks that adhere to a surface in much the same way that lizards climb. In a press release, the company explained that the Perception Robotics space did not offer enough space for production, assembly, and continuing R&D. “As OnRobot continues its aggressive expansion throughout North America, moving to a larger location in Culver City offers multiple benefits,” said Enrico Krog Iversen, CEO of OnRobot. “It has space for our current staff of 17, with plenty of room for the research team to use multiple types of collaborative robot arms in our quest to develop new tools for these.” According to the International Federation of Robotics, the collaborative robot market is now the fastest growing segment of industrial automation and is expected to jump ten-fold to 34% of all industrial robot sales in the next six years. Collaborative robots, known as “cobots,” do not need to be bolted down in safety cages like other industrial robots and can work alongside humans on ever-changing tasks. Established in 2015, OnRobot is headquartered in Odense, Denmark, with offices in Germany, China, Malaysia, and Hungary.
