© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com Business | August 19, 2019
Micralyne increases capability with new equipment from SPTS
MEMS fabricator Micralyne Inc., announces that the company has purchased a Versalis fxP Cluster System from SPTS Technologies, a KLA company.
Micralyne will use the Versalis fxP equipped with a Rapier plasma etch module to increase production capacity in order to meet growing customer demand for its biomedical, optical, and industrial MEMS. The addition of SPTS's Versalis fxP system will allow Micralyne to offer its MEMS customers a broader range of process technologies and production capabilities with improved throughput and yield. John Harley, Micralyne CEO, says, "The SPTS Versalis fxP with the Rapier module is widely recognized as the absolute state-of-the art in DRIE systems. The Versalis fxP platform can support up to six process modules, and we are already planning to order additional modules. Moving to this new level of wafer processing technology is an exciting step forward for Micralyne, as it expands our capabilities and capacity, and will help fuel our growth. We look forward to an ongoing relationship with SPTS as we continue to grow to meet the increasing demand for MEMS worldwide." The Versalis fxP cluster system offers benefits including lower cost of ownership and smaller footprint compared to having multiple single technology systems, as the Versalis fxP has the flexibility to have up to 6 modules and support multiple process technologies on a single platform. By combining DRIE, dielectric etch, and PECVD on the same platform, Micralyne is expected to benefit from SPTS's single chamber multi-process capability and the ability to offer novel integration schemes to its customers.
Smith earns ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation at its European facility Smith says it has earned accreditation under the ISO/IEC 17025 standard at its recently...
Data Respons inks another contract in Germany Data Respons has received a contract of NOK 17 million (EUR 1.7 million) with a German...
Micralyne increases capability with new equipment from SPTS MEMS fabricator Micralyne Inc., announces that the company has purchased a Versalis fxP...
Micron starts volume production of 1z nm DRAM process node The Boise Idaho memory company says it has started mass production of 16Gb DDR4...
Shinkawa & APIC Yamada are now a part of YAMAHA Yamaha Motor Robotics Holdings (YMRH) has recently been formed around the...
Smith receives CCAP-101 certification at European distribution center Electronic components distributor, Smith, says that its recently upgraded warehouse in...
Applied Industrial Technologies to acquire Olympus Controls Applied Industrial Technologies has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Olympus...
Helix Semiconductors appoints VP of Engineering Fabless power semiconductor company Helix Semiconductors has appointed Philip Crawley as...
Smith Relocates Its Austin Office Electronic components and semiconductor distributor, Smith, is relocating its Austin...
Osram says negotiations with ams are constructive Osram says that it has held constructive discussions on a Business Combination...
Continental aims to reduce lead quantities in electronic components Continental says that it intends to immediately reduce the lead content in some of its electronic...
Eaton, KPIT forge alliance to develop next-gen technologies Power management company Eaton has chosen global tech company KPIT to support its...
Synopsys to Acquire QTronic GmbH Silicon Valley-based Synopsys has signed a definitive agreement to acquire German...
Cree and ON Semi sign multi-year silicon carbide wafer supply agreement The companies have entered into a multi-year agreement where Cree will produce and...
Osram responds to ams' offer - decides to start negotiations "In our preliminary assessment, the financing concept presented appears binding and viable,"...
ams makes a u-turn - submits an offer for Osram ams says that it has submitted a fully financed proposal to Osram Licht AG for an all-cash takeover offer for 100% of the share capital of the company at a price of EUR 38.50 per share.
76% of IC products expected to see flat growth in 2019 After flying high for two years, DRAM sales growth is forecast to rank last in 2019, worst...
S&T AG: On track after first half of 2019 The S&T AG group is on track with its targets after the end of the first six months of 2019...
Nidec to form a JV with GAC Components Nidec Corp. aims to establish a joint venture for the manufacture automotive...
Diodes to acquire Lite-On Semi Diodes Inc. has entered into an acquisition agreement with Lite-On Semiconductor Corp., a...
Assembly equipment moves into Murata's Iwami facility Passive component manufacturer Murata has begun with the installation of additional...
Broadcom acquires Symantec's Enterprise Security business Broadcom is to acquire the enterprise security business of Symantec for USD 10.7 billion in cash.Broadcom intends to fund the transaction with proceeds from new committed debt financing.
Samsung narrows Intel’s global chip market lead in Q2 Intel in the second quarter maintained its position as the world’s largest semiconductor supplier, although second-placed Samsung managed to close the gap due to renewed vigour in some key memory products.
Micromo is now Faulhaber Micromo As of July 2019, MicroMo Electronics Inc. (Micromo) has been officially reorganised and...Load more news