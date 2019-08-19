© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Micralyne increases capability with new equipment from SPTS

MEMS fabricator Micralyne Inc., announces that the company has purchased a Versalis fxP Cluster System from SPTS Technologies, a KLA company.

Micralyne will use the Versalis fxP equipped with a Rapier plasma etch module to increase production capacity in order to meet growing customer demand for its biomedical, optical, and industrial MEMS. The addition of SPTS's Versalis fxP system will allow Micralyne to offer its MEMS customers a broader range of process technologies and production capabilities with improved throughput and yield. John Harley, Micralyne CEO, says, "The SPTS Versalis fxP with the Rapier module is widely recognized as the absolute state-of-the art in DRIE systems. The Versalis fxP platform can support up to six process modules, and we are already planning to order additional modules. Moving to this new level of wafer processing technology is an exciting step forward for Micralyne, as it expands our capabilities and capacity, and will help fuel our growth. We look forward to an ongoing relationship with SPTS as we continue to grow to meet the increasing demand for MEMS worldwide." The Versalis fxP cluster system offers benefits including lower cost of ownership and smaller footprint compared to having multiple single technology systems, as the Versalis fxP has the flexibility to have up to 6 modules and support multiple process technologies on a single platform. By combining DRIE, dielectric etch, and PECVD on the same platform, Micralyne is expected to benefit from SPTS's single chamber multi-process capability and the ability to offer novel integration schemes to its customers.