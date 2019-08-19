© micron

Micron starts volume production of 1z nm DRAM process node

The Boise Idaho memory company says it has started mass production of 16Gb DDR4 products using 1z nm process technology.

“Development and mass production of the industry’s smallest feature size DRAM node are a testament to Micron’s world-class engineering and manufacturing capabilities, especially at a time when DRAM scaling is becoming extremely complex,” says Scott DeBoer, executive vice president of Technology Development for Micron Technology. “Being first to market strongly positions us to continue offering high-value solutions across a wide portfolio of end customer applications.” Micron says its 1z nm 16Gb DDR4 product delivers substantially higher bit density, as well as significant performance enhancements and lower cost compared to the previous generation 1Y nm node. It also reinforces Micron’s continued progress in delivering improvements in relative performance and power consumption for compute DRAM (DDR4), mobile DRAM (LPDDR4) and graphics DRAM (GDDR6) product lines. Micron initiated the transition to 1z nm with mass production of its 16Gb DDR4 memory solution. Production using the smaller node delivers several benefits, including an approximately 40% reduction in power consumption compared to previous generations of 8Gb DDR4-based products. Micron’s comprehensive portfolio of 1z nm DDR4 products targets the growing need for better performance, higher density and reduced power consumption in the modern data center.