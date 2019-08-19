© Yamaha IM

Shinkawa & APIC Yamada are now a part of YAMAHA

Yamaha Motor Robotics Holdings (YMRH) has recently been formed around the acquisitions and integration of Shinkawa Ltd., and APIC Yamada Corporation. YMRH now joins the family of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

The new business integration is intended to provide a total solution as a turn-key provider in the field of semiconductor back-end processing; it does this by integrating the capabilities of Yamaha Motor IM’s surface mounters and industrial robots, Shinkawa’s bonders, and Apic Yamada’s package encapsulation equipment. The Shinkawa Group was established as a semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker in 1959 and soon became fully engaged in automating semiconductor manufacturing equipment, especially wire bonding, the most labor-intensive process at the time. APIC Yamada Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shinkawa Ltd., is also a semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker whose major business lines include a Molding System, a Package Singulation System, a Test Handler and Transport System, a Trim and Form System, and a Precision Die Set. Both companies are now part of Yamaha Motor Robotics Holdings Co., Ltd. which is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of semiconductor manufacturing equipment for semiconductor and electronic component makers. The Company also provides related services including installation, maintenance and repair services for its products.