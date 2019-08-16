© nyul dreamstime.com

Smith receives CCAP-101 certification at European distribution center

Electronic components distributor, Smith, says that its recently upgraded warehouse in Amsterdam has earned certification to the CCAP-101 standard.

The CCAP-101 certification defines the stringent procedures necessary for independent distributors to effectively detect and prevent counterfeit electronic components from entering the supply chain. Smith’s global headquarters in Houston and Asian headquarters in Hong Kong have been CCAP-101 certified since 2011 and 2012, respectively. Achieving this certification in Amsterdam helps strengthen Smith’s global quality procedures and support the safe delivery of electronic components to customers. Adhering to the CCAP-101 standard worldwide when sourcing components from the open market helps maintain visibility and traceability of products. CCAP-101-certified products go through stringent sourcing, inspection, testing, and delivery procedures. The program allows customers to choose which product certification level they require – Level A, which includes electrical testing, or Level B, which excludes electrical testing except for specified passives. “Our customers depend on us to deliver the highest-quality components to keep their supply chains active and free of disruptions,” said Kirk Wehby, Smith’s Chief Operating Officer. “Smith’s European distribution center has met the necessary requirements to ensure the authenticity of the components we source from the open market for customers around the globe.” “Earning the CCAP-101 certification was a complete team effort,” continued Wehby. “I’m proud of our global operations team for their dedication to quality, and I look forward to many more successes at Smith’s warehouse in Amsterdam.”