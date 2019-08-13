© ginasanders dreamstime.com

Synopsys to Acquire QTronic GmbH

Silicon Valley-based Synopsys has signed a definitive agreement to acquire German automotive software and systems developer QTronic GmbH.

The transaction, designed to expand the company’s automotive solutions for tier 1 and OEM customers, is expected to close by the end of the year. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, according to a press release. In response to challenges for auto manufacturers to meet the increasingly complex demands of powertrain, EV, and advanced driver and autonomous driving systems, automotive companies are deploying virtual development and test environments that allow software development to start earlier and accelerate continuous integration and test for over-the-air updates. QTronic simulation and test tools will enable Synopsys to expedite delivery of a comprehensive automotive virtual prototyping solution for system and software development throughout the automotive electronic supply chain. Synopsys Verification Group General Manager Manoj Gandhi said, "From semiconductors to OEMs, automotive companies are looking to accelerate the development, verification and test of increasingly complex and software rich automotive electronic systems. With the acquisition of QTronic, we are strengthening our position as the leader in virtual prototyping solutions and will continue to deliver powerful virtual development and test solutions that enable automotive companies to develop vehicle software earlier, faster, and better."