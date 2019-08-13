© Osram

Osram responds to ams' offer - decides to start negotiations

"In our preliminary assessment, the financing concept presented appears binding and viable," says Osram as it confirms that ams AG has made an offer for a voluntary public takeover offer.

On the basis of this preliminary assessment, Osram has decided to enter into negotiations with ams regarding the conclusion of a Business Combination Agreement. In addition to the offer price (EUR 38.50 per share) and financing concept, a stable environment for further transformation into a semiconductor-based high-tech photonics company is important for the Osram Managing Board when assessing the offer. In addition, the Managing Board attaches great importance to appropriate protection commitments for all key stakeholders, in particular the company's employees, a press release reads. The successful conclusion of the negotiations is a prerequisite for the waiving of the existing standstill agreement between Osram and ams.