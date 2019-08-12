© begemot 30 dreamstime.com Components | August 12, 2019
76% of IC products expected to see flat growth in 2019
After flying high for two years, DRAM sales growth is forecast to rank last in 2019, worst among all IC categories; NAND flash sales decline close behind.
n an ugly turnaround from last year, growth rates in 2019 are expected to be heavily weighted toward the negative side of the chart, with nine segments forecast to see a sales decline of 10% or more and 16 product categories expected to experience flat sales or a single-digit decline in revenue growth. Eight of 33 IC product categories are forecast to see an increase in sales in 2019, led by Industrial/Other—Special Purpose Logic, which is forecast to jump 38% this year, followed by Display Drivers and PLDs. In 2018, 22 IC product categories experienced sales growth—16 of those with at least 10% growth, writes market researcher IC Insights in an update.. After two years of leading the industry in sales growth, the DRAM market is forecast to face the biggest decline this year, ranking it at the bottom of the 2019 sales growth list. NAND flash and SRAM are expected to join DRAM as the only categories with weaker growth than the total IC market (-15%). 2019 Forecast of IC market growth by segment (USD)
*includes embedded processors, but does not include graphics processors.
More information can be found at IC Insights.
|Product Category
|2018
|2019
|Industrial/ other - Spcl Purpose Logic
|-27%
|38%
|Display Drivers
|-2%
|19%
|PLDs
|13%
|10%
|Auto - Spcl Purpose Logic
|23%
|9%
|Standard Cell
|10%
|9%
|Auto - App Specific Analog
|11%
|4%
|Signal Conversation
|-6%
|4%
|Wired Comm - Spcl Purpose Logic
|5%
|3%
|Wired Comm - App Specific Analog
|0%
|-1%
|Std PC, Server, etc. MPU*
|11%
|-2%
|32-bit MCU
|9%
|-3%
|Power Management Analog
|13%
|-3%
|Tablet MPUs
|-6%
|-3%
|Amplifiers/ Comparators
|11%
|-5%
|Consumer - Special Purpose Logic
|14%
|-6%
|Industrial / other - App Specific Analog
|18%
|-6%
|Wireless Comm - Spcl Purpose Logic
|4%
|-6%
|Cellphone App MPUs
|-5%
|-6%
|16-bit MCU
|-2%
|-6%
|Computer and Peripherals - Spcl Purpose Logic
|18%
|-7%
|Wireless Comm - App Specific Analog
|13%
|-7%
|EEPROM/ROM/EPROM/Other
|16%
|-8%
|NOR Flash
|11%
|-9%
|Interface
|4%
|-9%
|General Purpose Logic
|-13%
|-10%
|Computer - App Specific Analog
|14%
|-11%
|DSP
|-1%
|-11%
|Consumer - App Specific Analog
|4%
|-14%
|Gate Array
|-14%
|-14%
|4-/8-bit MCU
|-1%
|-15%
|Total IC Market
|14%
|-15%
|SRAM
|1%
|-18%
|NAND Flash
|12%
|-32%
|DRAM
|36%
|-38%
More information can be found at IC Insights.
Osram responds to ams' offer - decides to start negotiations "In our preliminary assessment, the financing concept presented appears binding and viable,"...
ams makes a u-turn - submits an offer for Osram ams says that it has submitted a fully financed proposal to Osram Licht AG for an all-cash takeover offer for 100% of the share capital of the company at a price of EUR 38.50 per share.
76% of IC products expected to see flat growth in 2019 After flying high for two years, DRAM sales growth is forecast to rank last in 2019, worst...
S&T AG: On track after first half of 2019 The S&T AG group is on track with its targets after the end of the first six months of 2019...
Nidec to form a JV with GAC Components Nidec Corp. aims to establish a joint venture for the manufacture automotive...
Diodes to acquire Lite-On Semi Diodes Inc. has entered into an acquisition agreement with Lite-On Semiconductor Corp., a...
Assembly equipment moves into Murata's Iwami facility Passive component manufacturer Murata has begun with the installation of additional...
Broadcom acquires Symantec's Enterprise Security business Broadcom is to acquire the enterprise security business of Symantec for USD 10.7 billion in cash.Broadcom intends to fund the transaction with proceeds from new committed debt financing.
Samsung narrows Intel’s global chip market lead in Q2 Intel in the second quarter maintained its position as the world’s largest semiconductor supplier, although second-placed Samsung managed to close the gap due to renewed vigour in some key memory products.
Micromo is now Faulhaber Micromo As of July 2019, MicroMo Electronics Inc. (Micromo) has been officially reorganised and...
UltraSoC with appointments in Asia and USA UltraSoC has made two appointments as part of its global expansion, with Lisa Yang...
North Devon power supply manufacturer invests further TDK Corp. has announced further investments at its TDK‑Lambda UK manufacturing facility in Ilfracombe, North Devon (UK).
U.S. Army invests in additional Q-53 radars The United States Army recently awarded Lockheed Martin three contracts to produce additional...
CONEC Group is sold to Amphenol Amphenol has acquired 100% of shares of specialist manufacturer CONEC Group.
Atotech acquires J-KEM Atotech has acquired J-KEM International (J-KEM), based in Rosersberg (Sweden), a...
DRAM expected to remain largest IC market Despite a 38% sales decline expected this year, the DRAM market is forecast to remain the...
Wafer prices to grow against the trend DRAMeXchange estimates contract prices still trending down overall, but those for...
Elmos increases sales and EBIT in Q2 2019 Elmos Semiconductor increased its sales by 8.6% year on year to 75.0 million Euro in the...
Improved profitability for Aixtron in H1/2019 Aixtron SE, specialist for deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry...
New Yorker Electronics and VVDN Technologies sign franchise deal Global electronic components distributor New Yorker Electronics has partnered with...
Transphorm gets USD 18.5 Million contract The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Office of Naval Research (ONR) has exercised a...
NI appoints SVP and GM of semiconductor business National Instruments (Nasdaq: NATI) today announced the appointment of Ritu Favre as...
Everlight: 'Nichia's YAG Patents are invalid' Everlight has filed invalidation trial procedures against Nichia ‘s YAG patents in United States...Load more news