2019 Forecast of IC market growth by segment

Product Category 2018 2019 Industrial/ other - Spcl Purpose Logic -27% 38% Display Drivers -2% 19% PLDs 13% 10% Auto - Spcl Purpose Logic 23% 9% Standard Cell 10% 9% Auto - App Specific Analog 11% 4% Signal Conversation -6% 4% Wired Comm - Spcl Purpose Logic 5% 3% Wired Comm - App Specific Analog 0% -1% Std PC, Server, etc. MPU* 11% -2% 32-bit MCU 9% -3% Power Management Analog 13% -3% Tablet MPUs -6% -3% Amplifiers/ Comparators 11% -5% Consumer - Special Purpose Logic 14% -6% Industrial / other - App Specific Analog 18% -6% Wireless Comm - Spcl Purpose Logic 4% -6% Cellphone App MPUs -5% -6% 16-bit MCU -2% -6% Computer and Peripherals - Spcl Purpose Logic 18% -7% Wireless Comm - App Specific Analog 13% -7% EEPROM/ROM/EPROM/Other 16% -8% NOR Flash 11% -9% Interface 4% -9% General Purpose Logic -13% -10% Computer - App Specific Analog 14% -11% DSP -1% -11% Consumer - App Specific Analog 4% -14% Gate Array -14% -14% 4-/8-bit MCU -1% -15% Total IC Market 14% -15% SRAM 1% -18% NAND Flash 12% -32% DRAM 36% -38%

In an ugly turnaround from last year, growth rates in 2019 are expected to be heavily weighted toward the negative side of the chart, with nine segments forecast to see a sales decline of 10% or more and 16 product categories expected to experience flat sales or a single-digit decline in revenue growth. Eight of 33 IC product categories are forecast to see an increase in sales in 2019, led by Industrial/Other—Special Purpose Logic, which is forecast to jump 38% this year, followed by Display Drivers and PLDs. In 2018, 22 IC product categories experienced sales growth—16 of those with at least 10% growth, writes market researcher IC Insights in an update.. After two years of leading the industry in sales growth, the DRAM market is forecast to face the biggest decline this year, ranking it at the bottom of the 2019 sales growth list. NAND flash and SRAM are expected to join DRAM as the only categories with weaker growth than the total IC market (-15%).(USD)*includes embedded processors, but does not include graphics processors.More information can be found at IC Insights