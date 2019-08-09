© Pixabay

Diodes to acquire Lite-On Semi

Diodes Inc. has entered into an acquisition agreement with Lite-On Semiconductor Corp., a Taiwan-based supplier of 'green' power-related discrete and analog semiconductor devices.

At the effective date of the transaction, each share of LSC stock will be converted into the right to receive TWD 42.50 in cash, or USD 1.37 USD, as of June 30, 2019 without interest. The aggregate consideration will be approximately USD 428 million. The boards of both companies have approved the transaction, which is still subject to approval by LSC shareholders as well as other customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to close in April, 2020. Commenting on the transaction, Dr. Keh-Shew Lu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Diodes, stated, “In combination with our strong organic growth, this proposed acquisition underscores Diodes’ use of acquisitions to accelerate the attainment of our next strategic goal of $2.5 billion in annual revenue and $1.0 billion in annual gross profit by 2025. This transaction will expand our discrete business in Asia, complementing our existing product lines with offerings at additional price points, especially for cost-sensitive applications. LSC’s contact image sensor business also extends Diodes’ footprint, representing a new market where Diodes can participate. Additionally, LSC’s wafer fabs and assembly sites provide Diodes with incremental manufacturing capacity as well as the opportunity for increased manufacturing flexibility and cross-regional internal dual-sourcing.” Commenting on the proposed acquisition, David Lee, LSC President said, “We are pleased to have reached this agreement as Diodes offers us a significant opportunity to leverage their extensive sales channel, manufacturing strength and broad support infrastructure. We believe this transaction represents outstanding value for our shareholders, customers and employees alike, and we look forward to becoming a part of Diodes.”