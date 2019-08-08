© Faulhaber Group

Micromo is now Faulhaber Micromo

As of July 2019, MicroMo Electronics Inc. (Micromo) has been officially reorganised and now markets as Faulhaber Micromo LLC. It will be a fully integrated part of the Faulhaber Drive Systems division.

The restructuring aims to solidify Faulhaber Micromo’s position in the North American market as a provider in the area of high precision miniature motion systems. Ping Faulhaber states, “this reorganisation will ensure that Faulhaber Micromo can flourish and grow as a Faulhaber family owned company for generations to come with one name and one vision which will enhance the benefit to our high tech customers.”