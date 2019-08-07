© Lockheed Martin Inc. (illustration purpose only)

U.S. Army invests in additional Q-53 radars

The United States Army recently awarded Lockheed Martin three contracts to produce additional Q-53 systems and outfit the radar with enhanced capabilities, including extended range and counter unmanned aerial system (CUAS) surveillance.

"We realize the warfighter needs new and improved capabilities. The Q-53 represents a fast path to respond to current and emerging threats," said Rick Herodes, director of the Q-53 program at Lockheed Martin. "The flexibility of the architecture continues to allow the Q-53 to provide capabilities far beyond the original mission and allows for additional upgrades in the future." The Army awarded Lockheed Martin a contract for a third lot of 15 Full Rate Production systems. Once this contract is delivered the Army will own 189 Q-53 systems. The Lot 3 systems will continue to be produced using gallium nitride (GaN) transmit-receive modules. Lockheed Martin was also awarded a contract to enhance the Q-53's CUAS capability. The company will also extend the operating range of the Q-53 system by utilising recent next-generation technology insertions already available in the radar.