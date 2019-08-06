© Conec

CONEC Group is sold to Amphenol

Amphenol has acquired 100% of shares of specialist manufacturer CONEC Group.

CONEC Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH was founded in 1978 in Hörste in eastern Westphalia and today forms the core of the globally positioned group. CONEC will aim at consolidating its market position as a high-tech supplier and at continuing the internationalisation of the business. "While preserving the unique structure that has grown over the years, the company, its employees, suppliers and customers have found a viable solution to strengthen their market position," says the founder of the Conec Group in a press release from DZ BANK AG.