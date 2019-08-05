© elmos

Elmos increases sales and EBIT in Q2 2019

Elmos Semiconductor increased its sales by 8.6% year on year to 75.0 million Euro in the second quarter of 2019.

EBIT rose to 13.0 million Euro, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 17.4%. Capital expenditures in the reporting quarter stood at 9.1 million Euro, or 12.2% of sales. The adjusted free cash flow amounted to -1.7 million Euro. “The first half of 2019 developed as expected. Steadily increasing sales in the current market environment show the potential of our products. We convince with our solutions and expand our market share with innovative, differentiating semiconductors,” says Dr. Anton Mindl, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor AG. Elmos confirms the guidance for fiscal year 2019 and expects year-on-year sales growth of 6% to 10%, with an EBIT margin of between 13% and 17%. Capital expenditures are expected to amount to less than 15% of sales. Elmos expects to achieve positive adjusted free cash flow in 2019. The guidance is based on an exchange rate of 1.15 USD/EUR.