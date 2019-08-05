© elmos Components | August 05, 2019
Elmos increases sales and EBIT in Q2 2019
Elmos Semiconductor increased its sales by 8.6% year on year to 75.0 million Euro in the second quarter of 2019.
EBIT rose to 13.0 million Euro, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 17.4%. Capital expenditures in the reporting quarter stood at 9.1 million Euro, or 12.2% of sales. The adjusted free cash flow amounted to -1.7 million Euro. “The first half of 2019 developed as expected. Steadily increasing sales in the current market environment show the potential of our products. We convince with our solutions and expand our market share with innovative, differentiating semiconductors,” says Dr. Anton Mindl, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor AG. Elmos confirms the guidance for fiscal year 2019 and expects year-on-year sales growth of 6% to 10%, with an EBIT margin of between 13% and 17%. Capital expenditures are expected to amount to less than 15% of sales. Elmos expects to achieve positive adjusted free cash flow in 2019. The guidance is based on an exchange rate of 1.15 USD/EUR.
Wafer prices to grow against the trend DRAMeXchange estimates contract prices still trending down overall, but those for...
Elmos increases sales and EBIT in Q2 2019 Elmos Semiconductor increased its sales by 8.6% year on year to 75.0 million Euro in the...
Improved profitability for Aixtron in H1/2019 Aixtron SE, specialist for deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry...
New Yorker Electronics and VVDN Technologies sign franchise deal Global electronic components distributor New Yorker Electronics has partnered with...
Transphorm gets USD 18.5 Million contract The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Office of Naval Research (ONR) has exercised a...
NI appoints SVP and GM of semiconductor business National Instruments (Nasdaq: NATI) today announced the appointment of Ritu Favre as...
Everlight: 'Nichia's YAG Patents are invalid' Everlight has filed invalidation trial procedures against Nichia ‘s YAG patents in United States...
Mouser and XP Power sign global agreement Mouser Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with XP Power, a provider of...
u-blox acquires Rigado's Bluetooth modules business u-blox acquired Rigado's Bluetooth modules business in an Asset Purchase Agreement
Senvion can still pay August salaries Employees for ailing wind turbine manufacturer Senvion can breath a little. The company can...
Stemmer Imaging / MVTec co-operation to cover UK and Ireland STEMMER IMAGING AG and MVTec Software GmbH are expanding their co-operation for...
LeddarTech vs. Phantom Intelligence: a win LeddarTech's patent infringement case against Phantom Intelligence was...
Honeywell acquires TruTrak Flight Systems Honeywell has acquired privately held TruTrak Flight Systems, specialising in autopilots for...
Global GDP impact on worldwide IC market growth expected to rise Excluding memory, correlation coefficient expected to reach a very high level of 0.94 in the...
Mouser and Wilcoxon Sensing sign distribution agreement Mouser Electronics signed a global distribution agreement with Wilcoxon Sensing...
2'000 Intel staff and smartphone modem business go to Apple Apple is to acquire the majority of Intel’s smartphone modem business. Approximately 2,200...
Thales and Telespazio win contract The Space Alliance between Thales Alenia Space (Thales 67%, Leonardo 33%) and...
See Mars through Jenoptik eyes When NASA launches the Mars 2020 mission the first images back to Earth in February of...
Zumtobel part of Mongolian infrastructure project Zumtobel Group has secured a contract in the low double-digit million range with the Mongolian government for a comprehensive street lighting project in the north of Mongolia’s capital.
Hella achieves annual goals Automotive supplier HELLA has closed the fiscal year 2018/2019 (1 June 2018 to 31...
Sensera and Arrow sign global cooperation agreement Sensera Limited, an Internet of Things (IoT) solution provider, has signed a global agreement...
Safran acquires French start-up Neelogy Safran Electrical & Power has acquired Neelogy, a French start-up that has developed a...
Cell phone 3D sensing market enters growth stage LEDinside predicts that smartphone shipments are to decline for whole 2019 year, cell...Load more news