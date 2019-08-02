© alphaspirit dreamstime.com Components | August 02, 2019
Transphorm gets USD 18.5 Million contract
The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Office of Naval Research (ONR) has exercised a three-year $15.9 million option on an existing $2.6 million base contract with the Transphorm Inc.
This contract, N68335-19-C-0107, administered by Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst establishes Transphorm as a U.S.-based dedicated production source and supplier of GaN epiwafers for DoD and Commercial radio frequency (RF)/millimetre wave (mm-wave) and power electronics applications. The award comprises a Base Program for key technology development and an Option Program to establish production scale capability. The program’s core objective is to commercialise Nitrogen polar (N-polar) GaN, a breakthrough technology beyond the incumbent Ga-polar GaN. N-polar GaN holds significant promise for the continued advancement of GaN-based electronics, in today’s RF electronics and future power conversion systems. The technology was invented under ONR and DARPA sponsorship at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) by the team of Professor Umesh Mishra, Distinguished Professor at UCSB and Transphorm’s Co-founder, CTO and Chairman. “The N-polar orientation of the material is reversed from the traditional Ga-polar GaN currently being widely used in base station and DoD applications. The flip produces radical benefits in output power, along with groundbreaking efficiencies to frequencies as high as 94 GHz,” said Dr. Mishra. “Applications span the frequency range of interest for 5G, 6G and beyond, and also fill a critical technological void for DoD systems. “We are excited to partner with the ONR and DoD to commercialise our high performance GaN HEMT IP and epitaxy capability, specifically via the breakthrough N-polar and Ga-polar materials on various substrates, including Silicon Carbide, Sapphire, and Silicon,” said Primit Parikh, Co-founder and COO, Transphorm. “This enables Transphorm to grow an adjacent vertical, that of epiwafer sales for DoD customers and fast-growing RF/5G markets. We are already seeing demand and are excited to go from purchase to production in less than 36 months, a key program goal.”
Transphorm gets USD 18.5 Million contract The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Office of Naval Research (ONR) has exercised a...
NI appoints SVP and GM of semiconductor business National Instruments (Nasdaq: NATI) today announced the appointment of Ritu Favre as...
Everlight: 'Nichia's YAG Patents are invalid' Everlight has filed invalidation trial procedures against Nichia ‘s YAG patents in United States...
Mouser and XP Power sign global agreement Mouser Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with XP Power, a provider of...
u-blox acquires Rigado's Bluetooth modules business u-blox acquired Rigado's Bluetooth modules business in an Asset Purchase Agreement
Senvion can still pay August salaries Employees for ailing wind turbine manufacturer Senvion can breath a little. The company can...
Stemmer Imaging / MVTec co-operation to cover UK and Ireland STEMMER IMAGING AG and MVTec Software GmbH are expanding their co-operation for...
LeddarTech vs. Phantom Intelligence: a win LeddarTech's patent infringement case against Phantom Intelligence was...
Honeywell acquires TruTrak Flight Systems Honeywell has acquired privately held TruTrak Flight Systems, specialising in autopilots for...
Global GDP impact on worldwide IC market growth expected to rise Excluding memory, correlation coefficient expected to reach a very high level of 0.94 in the...
Mouser and Wilcoxon Sensing sign distribution agreement Mouser Electronics signed a global distribution agreement with Wilcoxon Sensing...
2'000 Intel staff and smartphone modem business go to Apple Apple is to acquire the majority of Intel’s smartphone modem business. Approximately 2,200...
Thales and Telespazio win contract The Space Alliance between Thales Alenia Space (Thales 67%, Leonardo 33%) and...
See Mars through Jenoptik eyes When NASA launches the Mars 2020 mission the first images back to Earth in February of...
Zumtobel part of Mongolian infrastructure project Zumtobel Group has secured a contract in the low double-digit million range with the Mongolian government for a comprehensive street lighting project in the north of Mongolia’s capital.
Hella achieves annual goals Automotive supplier HELLA has closed the fiscal year 2018/2019 (1 June 2018 to 31...
Sensera and Arrow sign global cooperation agreement Sensera Limited, an Internet of Things (IoT) solution provider, has signed a global agreement...
Safran acquires French start-up Neelogy Safran Electrical & Power has acquired Neelogy, a French start-up that has developed a...
Cell phone 3D sensing market enters growth stage LEDinside predicts that smartphone shipments are to decline for whole 2019 year, cell...
Avnet appoints Prince Yun to President of Asia Pacific Avnet Asia Pacific has promoted Prince Yun to the position of president of Avnet Asia Pacific...
A*Star and ST Engineering sign MoU The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) and ST Engineering...
Ontic signs license agreement with Meggitt Sensing Systems Ontic, a BBA Aviation company, has signed a new exclusive license agreement with Meggitt...
Airbag component roll off line in Vietnam Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.’s production subsidiary in Vietnam, Toyoda Gosei...Load more news