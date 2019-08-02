© evertiq

Mouser and XP Power sign global agreement

Mouser Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with XP Power, a provider of power solutions.

Through the agreement, Mouser now stocks a wide variety of XP Power’s AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high-voltage power supplies, and EMI filters. “With Mouser’s distribution expertise, we can expand our reach while also providing exceptional support and value,” said Steve Head, Global Marketing & Distribution Director, at XP Power. “Leveraging Mouser's excellent logistics support, we can continue to drive new growth opportunities around the world.” “We’re very excited to be adding XP Power’s world-class power solutions to our line card,” said Tom Busher, Vice President of Supplier Management at Mouser. “XP Power is well regarded in the industry, and we look forward to a successful partnership.”