© evertiq

Mouser and Wilcoxon Sensing sign distribution agreement

Mouser Electronics signed a global distribution agreement with Wilcoxon Sensing Technologies, an Amphenol company, to distribute its brand of vibration monitoring products and sensing solutions.

“Wilcoxon Sensing Technologies is excited to extend its market reach through Mouser Electronics,” said Dr. Christopher McLean, general manager of Amphenol Piezo Technology Products overseeing Wilcoxon Sensing Technologies states in a press release. “Mouser will play a valuable role in our global distribution strategy.” “Mouser is pleased to add this strong industry leader to our line card, and to deliver Wilcoxon’s newest, innovative products to our customers,” said Krystal Jackson, Vice President of Supplier Management at Mouser Electronics. “Design engineers now have easy access to Wilcoxon’s advanced components, backed by Mouser's unsurpassed customer service and best-in-class logistics. We’re looking forward to a very successful partnership.”