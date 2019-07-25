© Zumtobel Group

Zumtobel part of Mongolian infrastructure project

Zumtobel Group has secured a contract in the low double-digit million range with the Mongolian government for a comprehensive street lighting project in the north of Mongolia’s capital.

Roughly 11'000 LED lights will be installed in previously unlit streets and squares. The aim is to use light to reduce the crime rate and enhance safety on a sustained basis, a press release states. In addition, the provision of essential infrastructure such as lighting is aimed at attracting companies and therefore serves the overall economic upswing in the region. The Mongolian government therefore puts great expectations in the implementation of the Zumtobel Group’s lighting project. Around 200'000 people live in the provinces of Darkhan-Uul and Selenge in the north of Mongolia. “Light is an essential element to improve the standards of living in public space. We are therefore pleased to be able to contribute a little to improving safety with our lighting project and, consequently, to Mongolia’s economic development in the long term,” Alfred Felder, CEO Zumtobel Group, commented on the successful conclusion of the project. The project is financially secured by concessional financing (soft loan) of Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG (OeKB). Soft loan financing is used to support the Austrian export industry. These development aid loans, which are granted on favourable terms in cooperation with the public sector, also serve the sustainable development of the target country.