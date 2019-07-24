© evertiq

Sensera and Arrow sign global cooperation agreement

Sensera Limited, an Internet of Things (IoT) solution provider, has signed a global agreement with Arrow Electronics, Inc. to distribute its high-precision, real-time location and location-aware smart wireless sensor solutions.

Under the new agreement, Arrow's IoT group will provide consultancy, and will assist with designing and delivering solutions based on Sensera products, including system integration and deployment. The agreement covers Sensera’s IoT Solutions division and its MicroDevices division. Prior to the current agreement, Arrow distributed nanotron Technologies, Sensera’s IoT Solutions division, in limited geographies winning multiple customers, a press release states. Arrow will now provide Sensera’s entire product portfolio to its extensive worldwide customer base. Ralph Schmitt, CEO of Sensera Ltd., said, “Arrow is a global leader in IoT solutions and we are delighted to work together with them to bring our IoT sensor technology to a broader base of customers around the world. Their extensive team of sales and applications professionals will allow us to deliver our mission-critical sensor technology to significantly more customers. The agreement was founded on a history of successful cooperation in a few countries, and we have already engaged in a set of new customers in the expanded geographic footprint which will provide near term revenue. “