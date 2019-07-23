© S&T AG Embedded | July 23, 2019
Kontron acquires assets from Fujitsu Technology Solutions
S&T AG signed an asset deal with Fujitsu Technology Solutions GmbH, headquartered in Munich, Germany to acquire the Augsburg-based Fujitsu industrial mainboard business.
In October last year, the Fujitsu Group had announced the closure of its Augsburg site by the end of September 2020. The transaction is subject to antitrust approvals. Kontron S&T AG, headquartered in Augsburg, Germany, is a subsidiary of S&T AG. For Kontron, the acquisition of the embedded motherboard business of Fujitsu Technology Solutions is a strategic step to expand these products with its own IoT software technology. The transfer of the operational business from Fujitsu Technology Solutions to Kontron is planned to start in October 2019. Kontron will also offer employment opportunities to Fujitsu Technology Solutions employees with the relevant skills in the areas research and development, production and sales. Kontron is committed to provide the same level of expertise and skills that the Fujitsu mainboard business customers have known and valued so far. Carlos Queiroz, COO of S&T AG: "The first-class portfolio of Fujitsu's mainboard business can be ideally expanded with our IoT software and services offering for IoT, Industry 4.0 and Artificial Intelligence. In addition, Kontron knows the needs of the existing customers and is setting a clear example as a future-oriented employer in the Bavarian region with the acquisition." Rupert Lehner, Head of Fujitsu Central Europe and EMEIA Products: "With Kontron, a renowned embedded computing provider is taking over our motherboard business. We are delighted that this move will allow customers to benefit from a continuation of our high-quality portfolio. For them, the decision means continuity and planning security and it will also help to preserve jobs in Augsburg."
