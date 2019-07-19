© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Ontic signs license agreement with Meggitt Sensing Systems

Ontic, a BBA Aviation company, has signed a new exclusive license agreement with Meggitt PLC for signal conditioners, military chip detectors, cockpit indicators and connector harnesses.

Under the terms of the agreement Ontic will be responsible for all continuing Part 21 new build manufacturing as well as comprehensive Part 145 repairs and spares support for the global customers of this installed-base. This follows on from the Meggitt license acquired in December 2018 for engine pressure transmitters, fuel flow transmitters and fluid monitoring chip detectors. Gareth Hall, President of Ontic, said, “Ontic is pleased to add these products to our portfolio and having them benefit from the Extended Life Solutions we provide. This license of product families in particular highlights Ontic’s capability to strategically assist OEMs with the on-going support of their non-core products, allowing the OEM to progress and concentrate on its strategic priorities.” Ontic’s global legacy focus is supported by manufacturing and MRO facilities in Chatsworth, California; Creedmoor, North Carolina; Plainview, New York; Cheltenham in the United Kingdom and in Singapore.