Casambi and Seoul Semi join forces

Casambi, the pioneer in wireless lighting controls based on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), has teamed up with LED technology specialist Seoul Semiconductor. The joint development aims to "put true human-centric lighting in the hands of designers for the first time".

Together, Casambi and Seoul Semiconductor plan to provide lighting designers and the lighting community with all the tools "needed to puts this science into practice and create truly human-centric solutions", a press release states. Timo Pakkala, co-founder of Casambi, commented: ‘Casambi’s partnership with Seoul Semiconductor puts power into the hands of the lighting designer, who can use their expertise to decide how to customise the lighting to the needs of the particular application and the users of the space, and plan an effective human-centric solution based on the latest science.’