Dialog expect improved profitability in 2Q/2019
In 2Q/2019, Dialog Semiconductor Plc expects operating profit of approximately USD 216 million and underlying operating profit of approximately USD 82 million.
Operating profit includes approximately USD 28 million of other operating income comprising a gain of approximately USD 16 million on the transfer of assets to Apple and income of approximately USD 12 million from specific non-recurring engineering contracts, a short fiscal update reads. Underlying operating profit includes other operating income of approximately USD 12 million from specific non-recurring engineering contracts. Operating profit and underlying operating profit were higher than anticipated mainly due to 2Q/2019 revenue expected to be 1% over the high end of the guidance range communicated on 9 May 2019. On June 28, 2019, the company had USD1,141 million of cash and cash equivalents.
