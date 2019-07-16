© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Axivion targets India and Southeast Asia with new partner

As of May 2019, Axivion, provider of software solutions for static code analysis and protection against software erosion, has a signed a new partnership with ESA Group in India and Southeast Asia.

The new partner Electro Systems Associates (ESA) with its group companies in Bangalore and Singapore takes over the regional distribution of the Axivion Bauhaus Suite and other Axivion solutions. In India, Axivion is represented by Embedded Systems Solutions (ESS), an ESA Group company based in Bangalore. Gopalam Embedded Systems (GES), headquartered in Singapore and also part of the Group, covers the sales and support for the ASEAN countries, including Singapore and Malyasia, a press release states. “India and Southeast Asia, with their strong offering of software development services, are important markets for us,” says Thomas Winkler, Head of Sales and Marketing. “We are delighted to have ESA Group as an experienced and established local partner – not only to supply our customers with our tools, but also to provide them with regional support.” “With the Axivion Bauhaus Suite in particular, Axivion offers a comprehensive solution that ensures the quality of complex and globally distributed software projects over the long term,” says Pratibha Gopalam, Executive Director of ESA Group Companies. “Axivion's user-friendly software quality tools are an excellent addition to our embedded software development tools offering.”