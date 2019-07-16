© Osram Business | July 16, 2019
ams not 'interested' in Osram Licht after due diligence
First made public by Osram Licht, ams has now notes a recent publication by Osram Licht AG regarding a preliminary, non-binding expression of interest by ams for OSRAM Licht AG. Today, OSRAM Licht AG (OSRAM) received a non-binding, preliminary expression of interest of ams AG (AMS) to engage in discussions about a public takeover of OSRAM by AMS. Subject to the results of detailed due diligence and success in securing the required financing commitments for the transaction, AMS preliminarily values OSRAM at EUR 38.50 per share. AMS indicated that the funding of the offer shall be supported by a temporary bridge-loan facility of EUR 4.2 billion, which in part shall be refinanced at a later date by a capital increase in the amount of at least CHF 1.7 billion. Currently, neither the bridge-loan nor the equity portion are supported by binding commitments; any other coverage of operational funding requirements has not been clarified. On the basis of the information as per today, the Managing Board of OSRAM Licht AG does regard the probability of this transaction materializing as rather low. However, OSRAM will enable AMS to perform due diligence within strict compliance of anti-trust requirements in order to possibly remove the substantial uncertainties pertaining to the funding of the transaction intended by AMS. In addition, OSRAM will urge AMS to agree to honor the well-established interests of the company and other important stakeholders, and commit to enter into a respective legally binding agreement.
Updated; July 16, 2019 8:41 AM
"ams confirms that it has been engaged in discussions with OSRAM Licht AG regarding a potential transaction as ams is constantly evaluating potential opportunities in light of its technology-led strategy", a short ams statement reads. However, following an evaluation of recent developments ams does not see a sufficient basis for continuing these discussions with OSRAM Licht AG. Meanwhile, Osram went public with an announcement supporting the public takeover offer from Bain Capital and The Carlyle Group. Following a diligent process with the best interests for the company, the shareholders and other stakeholders in the center of consideration the Managing Board and Supervisory Board have decided to support this offer, a press release by the company states. Osram and the consortium have also concluded an investor agreement that includes comprehensive commitments. “Bain and Carlyle are the right partners for Osram at the right time”, said Olaf Berlien, CEO of Osram. “They support our strategy and facilitate growth. Both are committed to our employees and offer shareholders an attractive premium.”
Axivion targets India and Southeast Asia with new partner As of May 2019, Axivion, provider of software solutions for static code analysis and...
ams not 'interested' in Osram Licht after due diligence Updated: First made public by Osram Licht, ams has now notes a recent publication by Osram Licht AG regarding a preliminary, non-binding expression of interest by ams for OSRAM Licht AG. Today, OSRAM Licht AG...
Derco expanding workforce on F-35 announcement During a visit to Derco, a Lockheed Martin company, President Donald J. Trump...
KSAT outfits the Artic with broadband Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT) signed a MNOK 618 (EUR 64 million) contract with...
EDA industry revenure increase for 1Q/2019 The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 16.3 percent...
New Murata investment in Japan Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. starts a new investment program in July 2019; a new...
Ascatron secures funding for SiC product development Swedish Ascatron recently completed the sale of its shares in a Joint Venture company in...
Soitec and KOKUSAI expands collaboration Designer and manufacturer of semiconductor materials, Soitec, and KOKUSAI ELECTRIC...
Precision Optics Corporation acquires Ross Optical Industries Precision Optics Corporation, a designer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments for...
Leoni considers sale of its Wire & Cable Solutions division German manufacturer Leoni AG, based in Nuremberg, is preparing a separation of its Wire & Cable Solutions (WCS) division through a a stock market listing or sale, including the option of a partial sale.
Why pay more for less? The classic discrete difference amplifier design is quite simple. What can be complicated about an op amp and a four resistor network?
Neonode signs Serial Microelectronics as distributor Optical sensing technology company, Neonode Inc. has signed a distributor agreement...
Electrolube India boasts record sales Global electro-chemicals manufacturer, Electrolube, is showing off record growth...
Picosun accelerates growth with Finnish investment Finnish investors make significant investments in Picosun, a manufacturer of ALD...
AIXTRON provides MOCVD system to Nagoya University AIXTRON SE has delivered a Close Coupled Showerhead (CCS) system to Nagoya...
Irvine Sensors to relocate to accommodate operational needs California based, Irvine Sensors, says that it has recently relocated its headquarters to a...
Sager Electronics completes acquisition of TPS Sager Electronics, a North American distributor of Interconnect, Power and...
ASM settles patent litigation ASM International N.V. says that it has entered into a settlement agreement with Kokusai Electric...
Harting officially opens its European Distribution Centre Harting Technology Group has officially opened its, EUR 45 million, European Distribution...
Data Respons to acquire German company Data Respons ASA has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Donat group...
Osram sells and talks to investor Osram Licht AG confirms that it has received a binding offer from the financial consortium...
Applied Materials to acquire Kokusai Electric Applied Materials has entered into a definitive agreement under which the company will acquire all outstanding shares of Kokusai Electric Corporation for USD 2.2 billion in cash from global investment firm KKR.
Brooks’ semiconductor cryogenics business now a part of Atlas Copco Atlas Copco has completed the acquisition of Brooks’ Semiconductor Cryogenics...
ENF to build HQ and manufacturing facility in Texas Specialty electronic materials company, ENF Technology (ENF), says that it intends to...Load more news