© Lockheed Martin Inc. Components | July 16, 2019
Derco expanding workforce on F-35 announcement
During a visit to Derco, a Lockheed Martin company, President Donald J. Trump announced more work is coming to Milwaukee.
To support the growing business, Derco is investing in its facility and is breaking ground to expand the campus. Derco is also looking to add to its 1,200 suppliers to develop repair capabilities for the F-35 in Milwaukee. Currently, the F-35 provides USD 1.2 million in economic impact across the supply chain in Wisconsin. Derco initially will support the management and delivery of 1,500 different F-35 parts to locations around the globe. This increased work will create more skilled jobs for repair technicians, operations personnel and supply chain management experts, a press release reads.
President of the United States Donald J. Trump visits Derco, a Lockheed Martin company, in Milwaukee, WI on July 12, 2019.
